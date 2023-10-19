Grand 3 bed corner plot Ashton on Ribble family home with spacious interior and wrap around garden up for sale
This corner-plot home is located one a tree-lined residential road in a popular area of Ashton on Ribble.
By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £400,000 with Strike, this charming three-bed detached family home features an entrance vestibule, a spacious hallway, two large reception rooms with bay windows, a kitchen diner, huge bedrooms, and wrap-around gardens as well as a detached garage. Take a look around...
