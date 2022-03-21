So if you’re wondering where to start, here are some top tips from Simply Paving on how to give your garden a well-deserved spring clean this month.

Richard Partington, garden paving expert from Simply Paving, said: “As we move out of the winter months and start to enjoy those milder days and lighter evenings, getting outside and giving our gardens a spring clean is vitally important to help ensure they are refreshed, nurtured and a welcoming space both for us, and wildlife.

"There are some really simple tasks that you can carry out now that will make an immediate impact – from raking up leaves and debris to giving your patio slabs a clean – and a little bit of prep now will help ensure you can enjoy your outdoor space for longer.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get your garden blooming this spring

Clear up winter debris

There’s no escaping the fact that the first step in bringing your garden back to life is clearing out any remnants of winter. Head outside and start by picking up leaves that have collected around your flower beds, in pots and on paving slabs. You’ll be amazed by the transformation, and you’ll be protecting your plants from any harmful bacteria that might be lurking in the debris and muck below.

Get weeding and freshen up your compost

Get your garden ready for spring

It’s important that you pull out any weeds at the root. Also, make sure you remove any winter mulch which protected your plants through the colder months. Once all of that organic matter has been cleared away, you can add it straight to your composter, so it doesn’t go to waste. Remember to turn over your compost pile if it’s been laying dormant over the winter months, and you should find excellent mulch at the bottom which is ideal for spreading around your newly cleared flower beds.

Get planting

Rake over your soil to maintain airflow and ensure that when you start to plant new perennials, they will have the best growing matter possible, adding new topsoil as needed. You may also find that some of your existing plants could do with a little TLC so consider re-potting, moving them to a more protected area of the garden or trimming the stems to encourage new growth.

Clean your patio slabs

Give your paving slabs or block paving a once over with a stiff brush, and make sure to pick up and clean under any pots which can leave marks behind.

Show your lawn some love

Just like your garden slabs, you need to show your lawn some love too. Now is a good time to rake the grass and scarify the ground. In doing so, you’ll remove any debris or old grass cuttings left over from last season and you’ll allow your lawn to breathe, preventing it from becoming waterlogged. You could also sprinkle new grass seed over your lawn to give your turf a helping hand.