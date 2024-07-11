Get the taste for a new home in Whalley at Wine and Cheese event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For those feeling that a summer search for a new home in Lancashire might be a little ‘dry’, budding buyers will be delighted to hear about an upcoming event to be hosted at a popular Whalley development.

L&Q is inviting house-hunters to a special Wine and Cheese Night sales event at Whalley Manor on Thursday 25th July between 6 - 8pm. Here, guests can enjoy delicious produce from some local suppliers in the surroundings of the development’s three-bedroom show house, The Farringdon.

Light catering and refreshments will be provided by Whalley Wine Shop and Georgonzola, offering a selection of wine and cheeses for guests on the night. The main wine-tasting is to be held in garden of ‘The Farringdon’ show home, with grazing cheese boards also on offer. Prospective buyers will also be in with the chance to win a hamper, filled with a range of goodies from the fantastic local businesses in the Whalley and Clitheroe area.

Following the wine tasting, guests will have an opportunity to be taken on one-to-one tours of the family homes on the development with members of the sales team on hand to answer questions about Whalley Manor and the local area.

The Farringdon at Whalley Manor

Claire Brenlund, L&Q Sales and Marketing Director comments, “The team are hugely excited to be holding a Wine and Cheese Night at The Farringdon this July, welcoming prospective buyers to the community-minded development at Whalley Manor.

“Whalley is a highly desirable village at the foot of the Ribble Valley, and it’s a great opportunity to not only showcase the new homes available, but also the local independent businesses on the doorstep.”

‘The Farringdon’ is a semi-detached house type that will be a perfect place to entertain friends and family during the warmer months. Room by room, the professional decoration of the show home demonstrates how it can suit all kinds of buyers.

Off the hallway at the front of the house is the open-plan kitchen/dining area, complete with fully integrated, industry-leading appliances as standard, and plenty of space to entertain guests. The bright and spacious living area at the rear leads to a private turfed garden. The downstairs layout is completed by an additional storage cupboard and a WC. Upstairs are three bedrooms offering light and space to relax. The principal bedroom comes with en-suite and the other two share the contemporary-design bathroom.

‘The Farringdon’ also offers a driveway with space for two cars and an EV charging point.

Whalley Manor’s topography has been expertly designed making use of the sloping gradient to maximise the use of land, views and home size.

A family-friendly development, Whalley Manor is located just a 10-minute walk from the picturesque village of Whalley, which offers a selection of independent shops, cafés, restaurants and pubs, including the award-winning Tom’s Bistro, as well as a range of convenience stores.

Whalley Manor’s semi-rural setting is very well connected. Nearby major roads include the A671 and A59, with journey times of just 30 minutes to Preston and Blackburn and an hour to Blackpool and Manchester. Whalley railway station offers frequent services to Blackburn, Bolton and Manchester.

Ideal for families, local nursery and schooling includes Whalley Meadows Forest School & Private Day Nursery, Whalley Church of England Primary School, and Oakhill School & Nursery.

Prices for ‘The Farringdon’ start from £319,950 for a three-bedroom house. Visit https://lqhomes.com/whalleymanor/properties/plot-41-the-farringdon/ for more information.