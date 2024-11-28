Fixer-upper of the week: I tour a ruined 5-bed Blackpool home on the market for the price of a new car

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 09:55 BST

Sure, this place needs a complete overhaul, but it could be an attractive project.

This is a 5-bedroom terraced house for sale by online auction on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, as Lot 80.

The property is freehold and offered with vacant possession, located in Blackpool, near Lytham Road and Blackpool Town Centre, with easy access to transport links like Blackpool South and Pleasure Beach train stations.

The house, requiring modernisation, spans three floors: the top floor has one bedroom; the first floor contains four bedrooms and a bathroom; the ground floor includes a hall, reception room, dining room, kitchen/diner, and shower room/WC.

There is also a yard at the rear. Take a look around...

Haig Road (Credit: McHugh & Co.)

1. Haig Road (Credit: McHugh & Co.)

Haig Road (Credit: McHugh & Co.) | Haig Road (Credit: McHugh & Co.)

2. Haig Road (Credit: McHugh & Co.)

Haig Road (Credit: McHugh & Co.)

3. Haig Road (Credit: McHugh & Co.)

Haig Road (Credit: McHugh & Co.)

4. Haig Road (Credit: McHugh & Co.)

Haig Road (Credit: McHugh & Co.)

