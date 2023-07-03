Characterful 3 bed Higher Walton family home with period features and modern finish up for sale
Very few homes combine historic class and modern style quite as well as this property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:23 BST
On the market for £350,000 with Strike, this gorgeous Preston home is as unique and characterful as it is welcoming, boasting a wonderful open-plan design, a modern kitchen, and a lovely garden. Take a look around...
Check out these other local homes on the market…
Page 1 of 6