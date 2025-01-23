Executive modern day 5 bed wonder home with countryside views and landscaped garden hits the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 13:32 GMT

Located on a sought-after new build development of uber-modern homes, this place has it all.

On the market for £525,000 with Purplebricks, this spectacular and imposing Grimsargh home is the complete contemporary package, featuring gorgeous panoramic views, a charming semi-rural feel, an ideal open-plan design, and flexibility for family life.

A real turnkey property, this place boasts a range of accessibly local amenities and consists of a welcoming entrance hall, a large family lounge, a downstairs office-cum-study, a downstairs WC, a lovely open-plan kitchen diner, and a utility room.

Upstairs, you will fine five well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which feature their own en suite facilities, as well as a slick modern family bathroom. Outside, the home boasts a landscaped rear garden with porcelain patio seating area and gorgeous views as well as an inegral double garage and a driveway with EV charging point.

Take a look around...

Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks) | Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks) | Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks) | Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks) | Hedgerow Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

