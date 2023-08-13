News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members

Dream 5 bed detached Longton family home with spacious open plan design and huge rear garden up for sale

This is a wonderful family property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

On the market for £550,000 with Moving Works, this stunning five-bed detached Longton home is a sight to behold, boasting an abundance of space, a modern and open-plan design, and a gorgeous rear garden. Take a look around...

Also on the market locally…

Downton Abbey style 5 bed Preston mansion with modern design and sprawling gardens on the market

Luxury 6 bed detached Grimsargh mansion with supreme modern kitchen, multiple en suites, and gorgeous gardens up for sale

Traditional 2 bed, 3 storey Preston cottage with log burner, roof garden, and rear courtyard up for sale with no chain

Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

1. Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

2. Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

3. Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

4. Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works) Photo: Rawstorne Crescent, Hutton, PR4 (Credit: Moving Works)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Preston