Dream 5 bed detached Longton family home with spacious open plan design and huge rear garden up for sale
This is a wonderful family property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
On the market for £550,000 with Moving Works, this stunning five-bed detached Longton home is a sight to behold, boasting an abundance of space, a modern and open-plan design, and a gorgeous rear garden. Take a look around...
