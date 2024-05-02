Doors open to new homes in Blackburn this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event will take place inside one of their readymade homes and visitors will have access to three other homes that are either at completion or expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The four-bedroom Byre 4 includes an upgraded open plan kitchen with an island and tiled flooring, a large, separate lounge with bi-fold doors into the garden, four double bedrooms and stunning views of the countryside.

Next door to the Byre 4 is a three-bedroom Farmhouse 3. This home comes with a dual aspect lounge, a cloakroom and an open plan kitchen and dining area with bi-fold doors. Upstairs the main bedroom has an ensuite shower room and the two other bedrooms share a family bathroom.

Kingswood is hosting an open house at Green Hills

Visitors will also be able to look around a four-bedroom Weaver 4 and one of Kingswood’s bungalow designs that will be ready to move into this summer.

Andrea Fortune, land and planning director at Kingswood Homes, said: “We are one of just a few house builders who offer bungalows. They’re a highly sought after property, and we’re seeing house hunters of all different ages and stages being interested in them.”

The Thresher 2M is a three-bedroom home with one bedroom in the roof. It can also become a two-bedroom home, removing the bedroom at the back of the property and making the kitchen, dining and living around span the full width of the home.

Andrea continued: “The homes that are part of the open house event are all being built under new energy regulations meaning they’ll produce significantly less carbon emissions, saving owners money on their energy bills.

“The homes overlook the rolling countryside that surrounds Green Hills and so the open house event will show house hunters just how desirable these plots are.”

The event will run from 11am-3pm and there will be exclusive offers during that time. Throughout May, Kingswood Homes is offering a fee free move on selected plots and will pay stamp duty, legal fees and moving costs.