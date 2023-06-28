Detached 4 bed Longridge family home on quiet cul de sac with open plan kitchen up for sale
This is a charmer of a property.
By Jack Marshall
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST
On the market for £400,00 with Purplebricks, this lovely four-bed detached property has everything one could want from a modern family home, from spacious reception rooms and an open-plan kitchen area to large bedrooms and a private rear garden. Take a look around...
