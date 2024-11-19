Cracking potential bargain 2 bed end-of-terrace Preston family home on the market for cut price

Jack Marshall
Jack Marshall

Published 19th Nov 2024

This place could be a very interesting proposition indeed...

On the market for £154,995 with Purplebricks, this home is a potential bargain.

A two-bed end-of-terrace home in Ashton-on-Ribble near Preston, this home represents a wonderful opportunity for first-time buyers given that it is ideally located near local amenities, transport links, motorway access, and the town centre.

Having been recently refurbished, this home is in excellent condition, featuring an entrance hall, a spacious lounge, a modern fitted kitchen with dining space, a cellar, a pair of well-proportioned bedrooms, and a three-piece family bathroom.

Outside, this lovely property features low-maintenance gardens to both the front and rear as well as a garage to the rear for those in search of off-street parking. What’s more, this cracker of a home is on the market chain-free, meaning that a sale could progress very smoothing indeed.

Take a look around...

Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

1. Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

2. Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

3. Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

4. Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks) | Woodplumpton Road (Credit: Purplebricks)

