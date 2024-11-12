This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £425,000 with Purplebricks, this home is spacious, stylish, and slick.

This stunning four-bedroom detached home is located in a sought-after estate in Cottam, Preston, offering easy access to motorway networks, excellent local schools, and nearby towns such as Preston, Lytham, and Blackpool. The property sits on an impressively sized plot, providing a spacious and private setting.

The well-maintained home includes an entrance hallway, a ground floor WC, a lounge, and an open-plan kitchen/dining area that leads to an additional reception room and utility room. On the first floor, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring a shower en-suite, plus a spacious landing and a four-piece family bathroom.

Externally, the property boasts landscaped, low-maintenance rear gardens, side access to the front, a double garage, and a driveway with space for up to four cars. The home benefits from UPVC double glazing, gas central heating, and is offered potentially chain-free.