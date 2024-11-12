Connected and stylish 4-bed Preston family home on sought-after and prestigious estate for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 13:39 BST

To quote the estate agents, ‘this property is key-turn ready and has been styled and maintained at an exceptional standard.’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the market for £425,000 with Purplebricks, this home is spacious, stylish, and slick.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

This stunning four-bedroom detached home is located in a sought-after estate in Cottam, Preston, offering easy access to motorway networks, excellent local schools, and nearby towns such as Preston, Lytham, and Blackpool. The property sits on an impressively sized plot, providing a spacious and private setting.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The well-maintained home includes an entrance hallway, a ground floor WC, a lounge, and an open-plan kitchen/dining area that leads to an additional reception room and utility room. On the first floor, there are four well-proportioned bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring a shower en-suite, plus a spacious landing and a four-piece family bathroom.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Externally, the property boasts landscaped, low-maintenance rear gardens, side access to the front, a double garage, and a driveway with space for up to four cars. The home benefits from UPVC double glazing, gas central heating, and is offered potentially chain-free.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails

Take a look around...

The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood

All 33 Marston's pubs across Lancashire ranked best to worst based on your Google reviews

Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price

19 of the most beautiful and charming Fylde Coast towns and villages to make sure you've visited

All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews

Surprising dark horse 5-bed Lytham family home with uber stylish finish & private garden for sale

I’ve always wanted to run my own chippy! Beloved local Preston fish & chip shop up for sale

1. Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

2. Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

3. Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales

4. Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Harvester Drive (Credit: Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashireBlackpoolPropertyMoneyLove Your
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice