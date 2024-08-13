Beautiful VQ Hepburn Voice in designer prints from Cath Kidston, Emma Bridgewater, Joules and Laura Ashley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hepburn Voice is going to change the way you think about voice-activated smart speakers.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With Amazon Alexa built-in you can ask to playback music, hear the news, check the weather, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hepburn Voice might look like a vintage radio but it’s not, it’s so much more.

Now on offer at just £89.99.

Alexa lives in the cloud, so it’s always getting smarter, adding new capabilities that are delivered automatically.

Using Alexa on your Hepburn Voice is simple and hands-free – just ask, and Alexa will respond instantly.

Also features bluetooth and aux-in modes meaning you can use it as a standalone speaker. Great if you’re away from Wi-Fi and want to play some music or other content from your phone or tablet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also enjoy this speaker away from mains power, as it features a built-in rechargeable battery. Thanks to Dual Optimised Wi-Fi Antennas you should find it easier than ever to keep connected to the internet with an extended range. Enjoy your Hepburn Voice out in the garden or simply have the flexibility to move from room to room.

This latest generation has gone even further, by completely redesigning the acoustic experience with more power, improved speaker drivers, and Digital Sound Processing technology with a built-in user-adjustable EQ. Enjoy premium sound quality with our passion for acoustic engineering.

Hepburn Voice is designed to be different, featuring cutting-edge technology in an irresistibly vintage body, engineered in the UK.

Features:

Amazon Alexa Built-in

Bluetooth & Aux-in Direct Mode

Dual Ultra-Wide Full Range 10-Watt Speakers (20W Total Output)

Premium Neodymium Magnet Speaker Drivers

Innovative Digital Sound Processing Technology

Fully Adjustable EQ for Personalised Acoustics

High-Performance Energy-Efficient Bluetooth Module

USB Charging Port (for Phone/Tablet)

Mains Power with UK/EU Plug Supplied

Built-in Rechargeable Battery 6,600mAh

Up to 8-Hrs Runtime on Battery

Wrapped in Premium PU Leather

*VQ Hepburn Voice is currently available for £89.99 (reduced from £179.99) from the VQ Website Here.