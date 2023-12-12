Bargain 3 bed Lostock Hall family home with two living rooms, fitted kitchen, and gorgeous garden with Koi pond for sale
Take a tour of this lovely three-bed semi-detached Lostock Hall family home with gardens to the front and rear which is on the market for less than £200,000.
On the market for £195,000 with Holdens, this charming three-bed semi-detached Lostock Hall family property is a potential bargain, featuring two spacious reception rooms, a fitted kitchen, a dining room, large modern bedrooms, double glazing and central heating throughout, and a gorgeous garden with lawn, patio, shed, and Koi carp pond. Take a look around...
