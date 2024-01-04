Uber bargain 2 bed Preston family home with modern design on the market for less than half price

A potential bargain, this spacious family property not only features all the typical amenities of modern day living, but also comes with a very attractive price tag as well.

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 09:18 GMT

On the market for £118,356 with Stonehouse Homes, buyers have the chance to purchase this property at 33% of its market value through a Preston City Council scheme (provided buyers meet the criteria outlined by Preston City Council to proceed). Take a look around...

Also on the market locally...

Downton Abbey-style 4 bed Lancashire countryside Georgian mansion with uber modern interior and huge garden for sale

Incredible million pound 7 bed Grimsargh period mansion with bar, games room, and two apartments on the market

Awesome 4 bed Leyland family home with cosy secluded Love Island villa-style garden up for sale

1. Ribbleswood Chase, Cottam (Credit: Stonehouse Homes)

Photo Sales

2. Ribbleswood Chase, Cottam (Credit: Stonehouse Homes)

Photo Sales

3. Ribbleswood Chase, Cottam (Credit: Stonehouse Homes)

Photo Sales

4. Ribbleswood Chase, Cottam (Credit: Stonehouse Homes)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonPropertyMoney

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.