Attractive 3 bed detached Preston family home with modern design, huge garden, and garage for sale
This charming family home is described as being 'stunning throughout', boasting a wonderful modern layout and plenty of space to boot.
On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Reeds Rains, this lovely three-bed detached Cottam family home features an entrance hall, a downstairs WC, a cosy lounge, a large open plan family room into kitchen with bi-folds out to the rear garden, a main bedroom with en-suite, a lawned garden to the front with a stoned area, a driveway, a detached garage, and an enclosed rear garden which is lawned and a Indian stone patio. Take a look around...
