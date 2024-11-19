On the market for £1.45m with Lamb & Swift Commercial, this 6-acre piece of real estate is all about potential.

Including a Grade II Star Listed farmhouse currently occupied by the vendor as well as two barns which themselves have planning approval for conversion into dwellings, this property offers significant development potential.

If you don’t fancy yourself as a farmer, this place has approvals in place for a total of five new build and conversion properties, meaning that those with the means could land themselves quite the real estate proposal.

Accessed off Tockholes Road via a private track, the property offers privacy and seclusion, meaning that it is a rare opportunity for an investor to create a unique residential development, combining the charm of listed buildings with modern living spaces.

Take a look around...

Tockholes Road (Credit: Lamb & Swift Commercial)

