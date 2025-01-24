The price of housing is a hot-button topic in the UK, with property prices, mortgage rates, and the swindling rate of home-owners amongst younger age groups all issues which receive plenty of national attention.

With that in mind, we’ve trawled through some of the latest data released by Zoopla to compile a list of every district in the North West ranked based on how expensive it is to buy property in each area.

Including districts across Lancashire, Cumbria, Merseyside, and Greater Manchester, this is the comprehensive list.

The rankings are based on the average house price in each area - the complete list is as follows...