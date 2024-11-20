Abandoned pigeon infested 3-bed Blackpool home for sale at auction for bargain price of just £12,000

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Nov 2024, 12:49 GMT

Sure, this place needs a lot of work, but it could be a potential winner in its own special way.

On the market for sale by public auction on December 5th with Network Auctions Limited, this property has a guide price of £12,000.

Featuring three bedrooms, the estate agents recommend a full strip-out and re-fit in order to make this property liveable, but given its location on Haig Road just off the Promenade in Blackpool, it could make a pretty attractive property indeed.

Also boasting a rear yard, this home does have a pigeon infestation however, while the estate agents also point out that the property has not been inspected by auctioneers. Take a look around...

Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited)

1. Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited)

Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited) | Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited)

Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited)

2. Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited)

Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited) | Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited)

Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited)

3. Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited)

Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited) | Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited)

Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited)

4. Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited)

Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited) | Haig Road (Credit: Network Auctions Limited)

