Family-run for three generations. this working nursery can be found in Newgate Lane, Whitestake. They have recently overhauled their site, and grow a lot of produce from seed. They score 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

9 of the best garden centres and nurseries in and around Preston according to Google Reviews

With spring just around the corner, attentions are turning to making the most of our outside spaces.

Published 19th May 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 10:56 GMT

Whether you have a courtyard or something the size of a football pitch, after the cold and wet weather, it’s likely you’ll be doing a bit of sprucing up.

Nurseries and garden centres, offering everything you could possibly need – as well as a few cafes! Here's some of the top-rated places in our area, according to Google Reviews.

Embleys scores 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews. Set up in 1932, the traditional garden centre has a popular cafe as well as a wide selection of plants and accessories. One review says: "Great selection of plants and garden tools, compost, ornaments, greetings cards, bird seed and feeders etc. Lovely restaurant and coffee shop called The Arches. great choice of food."

1. Embleys Nursery, Much Hoole

Embleys scores 4.6 out of 5 on Google Reviews. Set up in 1932, the traditional garden centre has a popular cafe as well as a wide selection of plants and accessories. One review says: "Great selection of plants and garden tools, compost, ornaments, greetings cards, bird seed and feeders etc. Lovely restaurant and coffee shop called The Arches. great choice of food." Photo: Google

Part of a national chain, this garden centre scores 3.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews. It sells a wide range of plants, furniture, has a cafe and now even sells Waitrose food.

2. Dobbies, Blackpool Road

Part of a national chain, this garden centre scores 3.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews. It sells a wide range of plants, furniture, has a cafe and now even sells Waitrose food. Photo: Google

This is a family-run garden centre with lively cafe, art gallery, plus giftware, artisan food and workshops. Situated on Wigan Road, it scores 4.4 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One recent review says: "Beautiful garden centre to look around. Not only a massive selection of plants but some unique gifts and indoor plants too."

3. Avant Garden Centre, Leyland

This is a family-run garden centre with lively cafe, art gallery, plus giftware, artisan food and workshops. Situated on Wigan Road, it scores 4.4 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One recent review says: "Beautiful garden centre to look around. Not only a massive selection of plants but some unique gifts and indoor plants too." Photo: Google

The daddy of local garden centres, Barton Grange sells plants, equipment and garden furniture with a riverside restaurant and a farm shop. In January it won the the Ruxley Rose Award for the Best Plant Area in the UK for the second year running. On Google Reviews it scores 4.5 out of 5 from more than 7,000 visitors.

4. Barton Grange

The daddy of local garden centres, Barton Grange sells plants, equipment and garden furniture with a riverside restaurant and a farm shop. In January it won the the Ruxley Rose Award for the Best Plant Area in the UK for the second year running. On Google Reviews it scores 4.5 out of 5 from more than 7,000 visitors. Photo: Google

