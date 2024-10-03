15 handpicked properties for sale in Lancashire village where people are the most relaxed in the whole country

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 13:15 GMT

This quaint Lancashire village has been ranked third in the whole country as being the most relaxed places to live.

So we’ve hand picked 15 of the best properties for sale in Hambleton to tempt buyers to move to somewhere with a relaxed vibe. From one super mansion to the cheapest on the market, these are the homes you could snap up for a life away from stress and strain.

Hambleton has been ranked as the third most relaxed place to live in the whole country

1. Hambleton's properties

Hambleton has been ranked as the third most relaxed place to live in the whole country | National World

'An incredible country residence set in around 11 acres.' £3,495,000

2. Ghants Lane

'An incredible country residence set in around 11 acres.' £3,495,000 | Armitstead Barnet

'Imposing, substantial and spacious, this is an impressive period house' £1,500,000

3. Park Hill, Bull Park Lane

'Imposing, substantial and spacious, this is an impressive period house' £1,500,000 | Fine and Country

'Chapel House is a masterpiece in modern design' £650,000

4. St Francis Mews

'Chapel House is a masterpiece in modern design' £650,000 | Farrell Heyworth, Fylde Coast

