The Fylde Coast is a desireable place to live and the rural aspect of the borough has beautiful villages with their own communities, pretty churches and duck ponds.

And this is where you will find a hotspot of properies in the million pound price bracket. Withina three mile radius of Fylde countryside, we found ten properties which you’d need at least a million to buy them. They are the ones of dreams and lottery wins (for most of us!) and they are right here on the Fylde. They are in price order and can all be found on Rightmove. Which is your favourite?

Moss Side Lane, £4,750,000. It has a life, pool and planning permission to build another house

1. Rural Fylde's million pound homes

Moss Side Lane, £4,750,000. It has a life, pool and planning permission to build another house | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

Hoole House, Elswick, £2,950,000. It has a 'suite' of leisure facilities and a separate dwelling in the garden.

2. Rural Fylde's million pound homes

Hoole House, Elswick, £2,950,000. It has a 'suite' of leisure facilities and a separate dwelling in the garden. | Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs

Hill House Farm, Weeton, £2,500,000. Described as the most fabulous and private family home

3. Rural Fylde milllion pound homes

Hill House Farm, Weeton, £2,500,000. Described as the most fabulous and private family home | Fine & Country, Lakes & North Lancs

Ribby Road, Wrea Green, £1,850,000. An 'exquisite detached family home which epitomizes luxury living'

4. Rural Fylde's million pound homes

Ribby Road, Wrea Green, £1,850,000. An 'exquisite detached family home which epitomizes luxury living' | Lytham Estate Agents, Lytham

