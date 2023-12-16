Different things make everyone happy but has one neighbourhood in Lancashire hit the sweet spot? We ask people where they think the happiest place to live in Lancashire is...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Various places in Lancashire made it to Rightmove's ‘happy at home’ index last week, which asked residents how they feel about their area based on 13 ‘happiness factors’.

Chorley came third in the north west, followed by Burnley in 11th place, Preston in 17th and Blackburn in 18th- but do the Lancashire Post readers agree with this survey?.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We took to Facebook to ask our readers where the happiest place in Lancashire is and nearly 300 people responded with their suggestions.

Take a look at where the people of Lancashire have suggested and their reasons for doing so.

Ashton-on-Ribble

Martin Layton: "I moved to Ashton, Preston 35 years ago in 1988. From the Midlands.. near Dudley, lived in Wales and Blackpool.Love where I Live - The Best neighbours xxx"

The neighbourhood was also named by Luke Samuel.

Chorley

Karen Lowe: "Chorley's very friendly. Been here 23 years, no intention of moving!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mari Carmen Nuez, Janet Lucas, Carl Crook, Flossy May Gilgun, Mavis Clarke and Paul Smith also said Chorley.

Euxton

John Cayzer: "Euxton - a nice area, great schools, what more could you want - 2 railstations, easy access to Motorways, handy supermarkets, and up & coming Chorley Town Centre"

Dawn Callow also said Euxton and got four likes.

Wheelton

Christine Maylor Gregg: "I grew up in Wheelton in the 50/60s. Lovely little village with fields all around and the Leeds to Liverpool canal meandering by."

Nikki Rogers Hall also said Wheelton.

Longton

Jean Delbridge: "Longton….good village community xx"

Shaun Breakell and Joan Delbridge also said Longton.

Where is the happiest place to live in Lancashire? Image: Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

Freckleton

Nicola Brownlow: "Freckleton in Lancashire is a great place to live. I would love to live here permanently."

Greg Courtney and Peter Vickers also said Freckleton

Morecambe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Mary French: "Morecambe all the way! We have such a spectacular view across Morecambe Bay to the awesome mountains of the Lake District and the sunsets across the bay... "

Stephen Bransby: "Def Morecambe - great place to live with the best sunsets I have seen anywhere in the world !!"

Hest Bank

Julie Cotterell: "Hest Bank near Morecambe beautiful walks on the beach , canal or the gorgeous crook o lune and the lake district on our doorstep.. beautiful sunsets and sunrise"

Blackpool

Louise Gill: "Blackpool the people are friendly."

This seaside town was also named by Inkden Tattoo Studio and Laser Removal Clinic, Andrea Leatherland Mandy Kennon and Matthew Joyner.

Other shout outs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Bentley, Paula Michelle Bibby, Linda Lally, AnnaMarie Turner, Dzintra Windle, Kayleigh Dee, Lynn Dawson, Anne P Robb, Michael Lias, Jodie Fisher and Stuart Varley all said Leyland.

Preston was named by Lynda Colosimo, New look Aesthetic Clinic, Hrw Mata, Ian Maddox, Yvonne Christine Hartlebury, Yaza Zain, Mari Carmen Nuez, Steven Mcgawley, Kalil Lakish Barrie, Michael Robinson, Samantha Akister and Rose Nicholson.

Four people said Penworthan, three people said Bamber Bridge and Much Hoole whilst two said Freckleton and Adlington

Shamza Baig said "Penwortham" and got 11 likes

David Smith said "The Ribble Valley" and got six likes

Wendy Weyer said "Wrea Green!" and got four likes, as did Scott Ellison with Lostock Hall and Ann Chadwick with Garstang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy O'Reilly: "Hoghton, we have a wonderful community spirit in the area"

Rebecca Young: "Just moved to a lovely village called Gregson Lane. Absolutely love it "

Gill Shaw: "St Anne’s, never been happier x"

Sarah Long: "Darwen Lancashire my place to be"

Sheila Taylor: "Feniscowles was a lovely place to live"

Christine Capstick: "The beautiful village of Sabden nestling at the base of Pendle hill"

Jason Harrop: "Harwood! It’s great"