Where pupils in Lancashire can get free food to celebrate GCSE results day

Thousands of students across Lancashire are receiving their GCSE results today so why not celebrate with a free meal...

Secondary school students have been working hard over the past few months revising for and taking their GCSE exams, and today (Thursday, August 22), they finally find out their results.

To celebrate the hard work and determination of GCSE pupils, various restaurants across the country are offering free food to them on results day.

Here is a list of a few places to visit for a free meal on GCSE results day.

Where pupils can get free food to celebrate GCSE results day (Photo: Macus - stock.adobe.com) | Macus - stock.adobe.com

Nando’s

Iconic chicken restaurant Nando’s is offering students a free ¼ chicken or starter meal on results day.

To redeem the offer, GCSE students must spend £7 or more, and show their results.

There are multiple Nando’s restaurants in Lancashire, including in Blackburn, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster and Preston.

Las Iguanas

Mexican restaurant Las Iguanas are giving away a free portion of nachos as well as 40% off the next meal to GCSE students dining in the restaurant on results day and until Saturday, August 31.

To redeem, pupils must show their GCSE certificate. The 40% discount is available when registered on the Las Iguanas app.

The closest Las Iguanas for people in Lancashire requires a trip to Bolton.

Frankie & Benny’s

Legendary Italian-American restaurant Frankie & Benny’s is offering a free margherita or pepperoni pizza to students on results day, with gluten-free and vegan options also available.

To redeem, GCSE students must show their results however, only 50 pizzas have been allocated per restaurant, so the offer is only available while stocks last.

The closest Frankie & Benny’s is either Liverpool or Manchester.

Chiquito

Tex-Mex restaurant Chiquito is offering GCSE students one free portion of loaded nachos, which are available with either a chicken or chorizo topping or a pibil pulled jackfruit topping.

To redeem, students must show their results and student ID, as well as purchase a large soft drink but here are only 50 portions available at each restaurant, so the offer is only available while stocks last.

The closest Chiquito’s for people in Lancashire requires a trip to Manchester.

Bill’s

Bill’s is offering free desserts to GCSE students this results day who order a main meal or brunch.

To claim, students must show their GCSE results and book in advance.

The closest Chiquito’s is also in Manchester.

Wildwood

Italian restaurant Wildwood is offering a free meal to GCSE students on results day. The meals available to choose from include a garlic rosemary bread, classic margherita or spaghetti pomodoro.

To claim, students must show their results, student ID and spend a minimum of £7.

Lancashire students wanting to take advanatage of the offer will have to travel to Liverpool or Northwich.

