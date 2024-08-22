GCSE Results Day Lancashire 2024: Live updates as students across the county get their grades
We’re bringing you all the latest GCSE news from across the county as they come in, so take a look below.
You may need to refersh the article in order to see the most recent updates.
GCSE results day Lancashire 2024 LIVE
St George's School celebrates record-breaking GCSE results
St George’s School in Blackpool says it has once again demonstrated its reputation for academic excellence, celebrating an extraordinary set of record-breaking GCSE results for the 7th year running.
This year, their students have outperformed all previous records, with an impressive 70% attaining a grade 5 or higher in both English and Mathematics while 85% secured a grade 4 or above, far exceeding the national average.
The school says these achievements highlight the hard work, determination, and commitment of our students, who have risen to the challenge and exceeded expectations at every turn.
Headteacher Mr. Warnock said: “While the headline figures are outstanding, it is the individual stories of success that truly inspire us. We are incredibly proud of all our students and their dedication. Their hard work and perseverance have laid the foundation for a bright future full of opportunity. This is a moment to celebrate not just numbers, but the personal journeys behind them. I also want to extend my deepest thanks to our dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to support our students in achieving these remarkable results."
Peter Ashworth, CEO of Cidari Trust added: “I want to personally thank our Year 11 pupils and the wider St George’s team for their unwavering commitment. This year’s cohort has demonstrated one of the strongest work ethics we’ve ever seen at St George’s. As they transition to the next phase of their education, I wish each and every one of them the very best for the future. Their success is a testament to their resilience, and I am confident they will continue to thrive.”
A St George’s School spokesperson also said: “We remain committed to fostering a supportive environment where students can achieve their full potential. These exceptional results are a reflection of our unwavering dedication to academic excellence, and we are excited to see what the future holds for our talented students.”
Everything you need to know about interpreting results and how to appeal your grade
This video explains how you interpret your new GCSE grades and how you can appeal them:
Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School & Sixth Form College celebrates exceptional GCSE Results
Pupils at Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College (TIGHS) are celebrating wonderful GCSE success today after five years of exceptional effort.
Overall, 90% of students achieve a ‘strong pass’ in GCSE English and Maths, 94% of students achieve a ‘standard pass’ in GCSE English and Maths and the average grade in the English Baccalaureate subjects is 7.0.
Humaira Ougradar was awarded the highest grade 9 in eleven of her subjects and grade 8 in one subject. She will be going on to study Chemistry, Maths, Biology and Psychology.
Humaira said: “I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate my GCSE results today with my friends and family. TIGHS has taught me that if you put in the hard work and have faith, achieving your dreams is possible.”
Tasneem Umerji’s exceptional efforts were rewarded with ten grade 9s and two grade 8s. She will study Maths, Chemistry, Computer Science and Criminology at A Level.
Tasneem said: “I can’t believe it! I’m so happy I’ve been able to make the school and my parents proud. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the hard work the teachers have put in, so I want to say thank you and I hope I continue to make them proud.”
Aamina Sikandar then achieved the top grade 9 in seven subjects and grade 8 in four subjects, as well as two Distinction*s. She will be going on to study A Levels in Biology, Chemistry, Psychology and English Language.
Aamina said: “It’s been a lot of hard work to get to where we are today, but seeing my friends and everyone so happy - it really has been worth it. I am excited to see what studying at TIGHS Sixth Form brings.”
Overall, 90% of pupils at the school achieved GCSEs with Grade 5 or higher in English and Maths – one of the school’s best ever results in this measure.
TIGHS pupils also performed exceptionally well in the English Baccalaureate which is awarded to pupils who achieve grades 9-5 in English, Maths, Science, a modern foreign language and History or Geography.
Nationally, fewer than a fifth of pupils achieve the English Baccalaureate and the average grade in the English Baccalaureate subjects is expected to be 4.0 but at TIGHS, 70% of students achieved the English Baccalaureate and the average grade in the English Baccalaureate subjects was 7.0.
Sir (Mufti) Hamid Patel CBE, Chief Executive of Star Academies, which runs the school, reflected on the unique circumstances of this summer’s results, “We are delighted with the results that our pupils have achieved. I am incredibly thankful for the contribution made by our incredible teachers and support staff as well as our wonderful and supportive parents. We want each of our young women to go on and realise their value and achieve their dreams. Today’s results reflect one more milestone on their journey towards that amazing future.”
Lancashire County Councillor wishes students luck
County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for Education and Skills, said: "Good luck to everyone receiving their GCSE results today.
"You should all be proud of your achievements after many years of hard work and all those hours spent revising.
"I would also like to say a huge thank you to all the education staff always go above and beyond for their pupils.
"I sincerely hope you receive the grades you have worked so hard for.
"I'd like to remind pupils that there are always lots of opportunities to consider, even if might be a different path to the one you originally planned.
"Whatever your next steps are, I wish you every success.
"Don't forget that our fantastic advisors at Talkzone are available to talk confidentially about anything from results, to feeling low, relationships, finding work or training."
College principal issues GCSE results day advice
The Centre Principal at Nelson and Colne College gives a bit of advice for those students who may not get the GCSE grades they were hoping for:
What to expect on GCSE results day
What to expect on GCSE results day

If you're not sure what to expect today, as a student or a parent/guardian, read our helpful guide here:
