This Ramadan, Uber Eats is helping Muslim customers find late-night and early-morning meals by highlighting independent restaurants that remain open for Suhoor.

Uber Eats’ Open for Suhoor initiative is aiming to support smaller independent restaurants while making it easier for Muslim communities across the UK to access food during Ramadan.

Each year, thousands of Uber Eats restaurant partners extend their hours to cater to customers observing Ramadan, with the Open for Suhoor campaign shining a light on restaurants open for business on the Uber Eats app for Muslim communities.

To make it even easier for customers to find Suhoor options, Uber Eats has introduced Suhoor badges on the app for participating restaurants. Select restaurant partners will also receive storefront signage, while consumers can take advantage of special deals and promotions throughout Ramadan.

"The Open for Suhoor campaign is about more than just food - it’s about supporting communities and celebrating the incredible restaurants and couriers that make Ramadan special,” said Matthew Price, Uber Eats’ General Manager for the UK, Ireland & Northern Europe. “We’re proud to continue this initiative and help ensure everyone observing Ramadan has access to the meals they need."

Uber Eats is also bringing back its Sundown Spots initiative, offering free takeaway Iftar meals to couriers in towns and cities with the highest Muslim populations. First launched in 2023 by BAFTA-winning chef and presenter Big Zuu, the initiative has been refined to better suit couriers' needs, ensuring they have access to nourishing meals while they work during Ramadan.

With 1,800 restaurants on Uber Eats adjusting their hours over Ramadan to accommodate those fasting, the Open for Suhoor campaign was developed off the back of research with UK Muslims, which revealed that 93% believe brands and companies should do more to raise awareness of Ramadan.