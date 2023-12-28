Guys Court Easting Establishment is unique with it's old fashioned, almost Beamish Museum feel to it. The thatched roofs, quirky streets next to the canal, low beamed ceilings in the tavern make for a pleasant pint in the afternoon or a weekend away...

With its Garstang Canal side location, Guys Court Eating Establishment has long been a bolting hole for a quick getaway, a meeting place for locals and a place for celebrations.

For us on the Fylde Coast, the quirky venue with its nostalgic feel is far enough to go for a well-earned weekend escape.

It's an all-under-one-roof thatched place with a bar and snacks, Italian restaurant, a choice of rooms and a great breakfast. It's the whole package.

The entrance to the restaurant

After a long week we headed out to Bilsborrow on a Saturday afternoon for a birthday treat. We clocked up how many years we had made the drive and it was more than 30!

In that time, little has changed. The place has certainly evolved and grown but has never needed to reinvent itselt which, I suppose, is testament to why people go back time and time again.

Back in February it suffered a blow from the Food Standards Agency when it was awarded a one star rating. We had stayed there a few weeks earlier and had a disappointing meal, so it didn't surprise me. We wanted to find out if it had rescued itself and it had - the standard of food with its four star rating meant it was back to its usual deliciousness.

A couple of hours and a couple of pints under the low ceilings and next to the fireplace of Owd Nells Tavern set the tone for a relaxed stay.

We had booked an executive room with a spa bath and, although I feel the rooms are ready for a little TLC, it was clean and most importantly, warm.

This is a new outdoor space at Guys

Our table in the main restaurant was ready for 7pm so after a quick change, we headed back for our meal.

The extensive menus are created by head chef Vincenzo who takes inspiration from his home city of Napoli in the region of Campania.

Working closely with chosen suppliers, butchers and fishmongers, Vincenzo uses fresh, seasonal and local produce to create his innovative menus.

From olives to calamari, bruchetta to Insalata Tricolore, there's a great choice of starters. But we can never skip Guys' legendary stuffed garlic mushrooms.

They are consistetly awesome and with a hot garlic bread to dip into the melted butter, they are to die for.

For the main course we chose lasagne, which I was delighted to say was back to full strength after our disappointment earlier in the year. I make lasagne often for the family, but despited my best efforts as a mum cook, there is no way I can even slightly replicate Guys' lasagne.

