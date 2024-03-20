Watch as I review food from one of Blackburn’s newest restaurants, Sian Meathouse!
Sian Meathouse, located on Lower Audley Street, is the latest of a number of meat houses to open in Blackburn in recent years.
The restaurant prides themselves in bringing the unique flavours of Turkish-style meat to your table and their experienced chefs use only the freshest and highest quality ingredients to craft each dish.
So watch as I take a trip to Sian Meathouse to experience its atmosphere, take in its aesthetics and most importantly try its menu.
