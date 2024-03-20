Watch as I review food from one of Blackburn’s newest restaurants, Sian Meathouse!

The meat house, which opened at the back end of last year, boasts some great décor but how did its food taste?
Sian Meathouse, located on Lower Audley Street, is the latest of a number of meat houses to open in Blackburn in recent years.

The restaurant prides themselves in bringing the unique flavours of Turkish-style meat to your table and their experienced chefs use only the freshest and highest quality ingredients to craft each dish. 

So watch as I take a trip to Sian Meathouse to experience its atmosphere, take in its aesthetics and most importantly try its menu.

