Sian Meathouse is the latest of a number of meat houses to open in Blackburn in recent years so I went to see if their food was up to scratch.

The restaurant prides themselves in bringing the unique flavours of Turkish-style meat to your table and their experienced chefs use only the freshest and highest quality ingredients to craft each dish.

They say their story began with a vision to create a restaurant that serves a diverse range of mouth-watering dishes to satisfy the taste buds of our customers.

When I arrived at the restaurant, located on Lower Audley Street, I was impressed by the trendy décor which also had your classic meat house features including a bull’s skull and a counter to see their coveted meat selection.

After sitting down, the friendly staff welcomed me and handed me one of their menus which featured a plethora of tempting meat dishes.

With being a meat house, the price was higher than your usual restaurant and you should be prepared to spend upwards of £25 to £30 per person, even more for those with a bigger appetite.

There are slow cooked beef ribs (£19), sirloin steaks (£22) and lamb chops (£25) you would expect.

At the top end there is the Wagyu ribeye and Tomahawk, priced at £90, and T-bone and ribeye on the bone at £70.

There are also vegetarian and fish options, including salmon and sea bass as well as a good choice of burgers which come with fries and onion rings.

For starters, I went for their spiced flatbread which came accompanied with a mint yoghurt sauce.

The spiced flatbreads accompanied by some mint yoghurt.

I thought this was a great start to the meal as the seasoned bread had plenty of flavour with those spices but was nicely balanced with that fresh mint yoghurt.

Now onto the main event, where I went for the Chicken Teriyaki priced at £18 which included sautéed Chicken breasts, onion, green pepper and garlic with Teriyaki & oyster sauce.

The chicken teriyaki which same with salad, onion rings and sautéed vegetables.

The dish also came with a fresh side salad as well as some onion rings which I thought were slightly out of place.

Yet the overall dish was excellent, the chicken was nice and tender and paired with the sautéed vegetables made for a beautiful combination.

The fresh salad helped to round off the dish and left me feeling very satisfied.