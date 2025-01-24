Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK’s top TikTok food reviewers has visited a Lancashire seaside town to try ‘the cheapest pizza’ he’s ever had in over 2,000 food reviews.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Binge, who runs the hugely successful Food Review Club (FRC) social media brand, recently came to Lancashire to try what he has described as ‘the cheapest pizza’ he’s ever had in his entire career as a social media food reviewer.

Heading up to Gizmo’s on Albert Road in Morecambe, the FRC were visibly taken aback by the cheap price of the pizza, which they picked up during the beloved local takeaway’s half-price happy hour (running every weekday from 4pm to 5pm) for just £2.85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Right, pizza review time,” said Binge. “This is the cheapest pizza I’ve ever had in 2,000-odd reviews. We’re at Gizmo’s here in Morecambe and this pizza was £2.85. It’s happy hour on a Tuesday - normally it’s only £5.70 but I got it half price.

Matthew Binge of Food Review Club trying Gizmo's pizza | Food Review Club TikTok

“Now, I’ve had mixed reviews about this place, but there are people here saying it’s brilliant and it’s stacked by the way…” added Binge, opening up his takeaway box to reveal the pizza inside. “Without being horrible, first impressions are that part of me thinks it does look like a two-pound pizza. It’s very garlicky, a little bit weird looking… I’m a bit perplexed!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ground-breaking or rock bottom?” Binge asks. “I’m not sure. Morecambe, let’s try your pizza.” Just then he checks the colour of the dough on the underside of the pizza. “Oh, no. I’ve seen more colour on a dead body. That looks like it’s been cooked with a hair-dryer. Look, for the money when you’re feeding a family, I’m all for it.”

Taking his first bite, Binge appears to be mildly impressed. “The dough is super soft, like the colour of the pizza, it just hasn’t had the heat to active the dough,” he says. “That being said, there is a bit of flavour to the sauce. It just tastes like a cheap tasty little pizza. For the money, it’s not bad at all - tomato’s good, cheese isn’t bad at all, got lots of Italian herbs.

“The dough isn't very good - it’s just a bit soft and underdone, but for £2.85, am I grumbling? Probably not. Little Tuesday night treat for the kids - and for that reason, Gizmo’s, respect. It’s very hard to be super-critical when you get so much value. I don’t think they’re trying to be anything they’re not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gizmo's pizza | Food Review Club TikTok

“They’re a really busy shop knocking out stuff like this to a lot of people who probably enjoy this type of scran half-price. You’ve got to be some kind of Herbert to really nail down this kind of stuff for this kind of price - there’s a time and a place for all kinds of food - this is not fancy but it’s not trying to be, it’s value.

“And, do you know what? The sauce on this pizza is red-hot - love it! A little bit more colour, a little bit more time, a bit more heat in the oven, I think you could transform this pizza. Time for a score: Gizmo’s here in Morecambe, home of Tyson Fury, my spirit animal, gets a price-considered 5.3.”

You can follow Food Review Club on Instagram here and TikTok @FoodReviewClub

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still fancy a bit more lifestyle content? Be sure not to miss some of our other recent pieces...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad