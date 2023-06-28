Recent Google Trends data reveals that the country's love for the classic game of bingo is still alive and thriving, with UK searches for the term ‘bingo’ hitting its highest point ever in April this year.

These are the dates for upcoming Bongo Bingo in Preston

A Preston mum speaks out here about the effect of her husband’s gambling addition

Bingo isn't just the reserve of older generations - younger people are driving web searches

Bingo industry experts at BNBS, looked at the combined number of monthly searches for the 10 most popular bingo search terms across 60 UK cities – and found Lancashire towns and cities high in the league of most-obsessed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The search figures were measured against the population size of each city to uncover which cities are the most bingo-obsessed.

North West locations were featured six times in the top 15.

Who came top?

Wrexham came in first place followed by Kingston upon Hull. Securing third place was Blackpool, which has 21,453 monthly Google searches for bingo, translating to 15,220 searches per 100,000 people.

The town’s love for bingo is reflected in the upcoming opening of the £5 million Club 3000 bingo hall in central Blackpool, which is set to open this weekend (July 1).

Elsewhere in the North West, Liverpool took fourth place. The city's 66,222 Google searches mean that for every 100,000 people living there, around 13,668 are searching for bingo each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn placed eighth 10,358 searches, Salford came in 11th place with 9,572, Burnley was 12th with 9,341, Preston came 15th with 8,609. Lancaster had 3,345 searches – giving it 49th place out of 60.

Younger generations

Sue Dawson, Head of Content at BNBS said: “Interestingly, the data shows that this year has observed the highest search interest for the term ‘bingo’ since records began.

"While bingo was once touted as a pastime reserved for the older generation, in recent years it seems to have garnered broader appeal, perhaps due to the ease in which it can be accessed through online sites.”

What can we expect of the new Club 3000 when it opens?

The new Blackpool Club 3000 will open on the site of the former Swift Hound Pub, which was demolished in February 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be offering the chance of winning £50,000 every afternoon and evening on the National Bingo Game, as well as smaller prizes.