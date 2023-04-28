Undoubtedly Preston and Blackburn are both jewels in Lancashire’s crown – but we reckon Preston is the best!
Both areas – separated by only 10 miles – have a rich heritage and much to be proud of, but we believe there is only one winner when many aspects are taken into consideration – and it is the city in Central Lancashire.
We have put together a gallery which shows the 12 reasons why Preston is better than Blackburn – take a look below to see the factors, both historic and present, that make the difference.
1. Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty
Just on the outskirts of Preston is the Forest of Bowland, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
Within the AONB is Beacon Fell offering woodland, a play area, cafe, and commanding views over the flat plain of the Fylde and Morecambe Bay to the west, as well as the Ribble valley to the south. Photo: submit
2. We're actually a city
Even though Blackburn has a cathedral, it's not a city.
Preston was granted city status as part of the Queen's Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002 with the town becoming the 50th city during the 50th year of Her Majesty's reign. Photo: NW
3. World class university
We have a university.
The University of Central Lancashire - or UCLan - can trace its history right back to 1828 and has undergone a £200m redevelopment in recent years.
The university has students and researchers from over 100 countries and partnerships with 125 international institutions.
It is one of the UK's largest universities with a staff and student community approaching 38,000 and it contributes around £200m a year to the North West economy. Photo: National World
4. Cheese
The Preston area has a concentration of fantastic cheesemakers, producing some of the best-loved varieties in the country.
Among them are Dewlay in Garstang, JJ Sandham in Barton, Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses in Inglewhite, Mrs Kirkhams in Goosnargh and Leagram Organic Dairy in Chipping. Photo: submit