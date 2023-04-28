3 . World class university

We have a university. The University of Central Lancashire - or UCLan - can trace its history right back to 1828 and has undergone a £200m redevelopment in recent years. The university has students and researchers from over 100 countries and partnerships with 125 international institutions. It is one of the UK's largest universities with a staff and student community approaching 38,000 and it contributes around £200m a year to the North West economy. Photo: National World