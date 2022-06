This week, Moor Hall in Aughton was named the best restaurant in England at the National Restaurant Awards 2022, on top of placing second in the UK.

Set in five acres of beautiful gardens, Moor Hall was first recorded in 1282, and is now home to chef Mark Birchall’s two Michelin star restaurant, which also has seven luxurious bedrooms.

Take a look at some of the dishes the restaurant serves here:

Turbot, cooked on the bone, with artichoke and mussel, salsify and roe Photo: CRAB Communications

Alderman Peas, chorizo, cornflowers Photo: CRAB Communications

Sladesdown Duck, blackcurrant and sweetcorn with beetroot-ragu and whey Photo: CRAB Communications

Cornish Lobster, smoked marrow, tomato & rosehip Photo: CRAB Communications