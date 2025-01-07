The top 13 fried chicken places in Accrington, from KFC to legendary indie takeaways

The fried chicken takeaway scene in the UK has become a cornerstone of the country's fast food culture ever since it emerged onto the scene back in the mid-20th century, when the humble fried chicken shop quickly became a go-to option for many looking for an affordable and satisfying meal.

Chains like Chicken Cottage, Dixy Chicken, and Morley's have since gone on to established themselves as household names, with branches often open late into the night meaning that outlets can cater to a wide range of customers, from late-night revellers to families seeking a quick dinner.

Fried chicken shops in the UK are known for their generous portions, diverse menu offerings (including sides like chips, wings, and coleslaw), and often offer halal options, reflecting the multicultural nature of the country. It’s not all KFC, you know...

Here are Accrington’s top fried chicken joints, ranked in no particular order...

1 . Crispy Cottage | 376 Blackburn Rd, Accrington BB5 1SA Google Photo Sales

3 . Dixi World | 118 Blackburn Rd, Accrington BB5 0AD Google Photo Sales