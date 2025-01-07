The top 13 fried chicken places in Accrington, from KFC to legendary indie takeaways

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:11 GMT

Fried chicken - it’s famous for being finger-lickin’ good for a reason...

The fried chicken takeaway scene in the UK has become a cornerstone of the country's fast food culture ever since it emerged onto the scene back in the mid-20th century, when the humble fried chicken shop quickly became a go-to option for many looking for an affordable and satisfying meal.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Chains like Chicken Cottage, Dixy Chicken, and Morley's have since gone on to established themselves as household names, with branches often open late into the night meaning that outlets can cater to a wide range of customers, from late-night revellers to families seeking a quick dinner.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Fried chicken shops in the UK are known for their generous portions, diverse menu offerings (including sides like chips, wings, and coleslaw), and often offer halal options, reflecting the multicultural nature of the country. It’s not all KFC, you know...

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Here are Accrington’s top fried chicken joints, ranked in no particular order...

Also, while you’re here, be sure not to miss some of our other recent popular lifestyle pieces:

I could be the next Jeremy Clarkson! 5 Lancashire farms up for sale for budding farmers in 2025

Lancashire's 26 best restaurants according to you, from Michelin star eateries to local takeaways

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

I love Lancashire! The 35 best villages, towns, and cities to live in the North West, according to you

Deserted 5 bed Blackpool mansion with swimming pool and overgrown gardens still for sale with slashed price

1. Crispy Cottage | 376 Blackburn Rd, Accrington BB5 1SA

Google

Photo Sales

2. Lalas | 382 Blackburn Rd, Accrington BB5 1SA

Google

Photo Sales

3. Dixi World | 118 Blackburn Rd, Accrington BB5 0AD

Google

Photo Sales

4. Chicken Accrington Takeaway | 378 Blackburn Rd, Accrington BB5 1SA

Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AccringtonKFCRestaurantsLancashireCultureFoodLove Your
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice