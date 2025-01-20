One of the most important and landmarks dates in Chinese culture, Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between January 21st and February 20th, with this year’s celebration falling on Wednesday, January 29th.

Celebrated across the world, Chinese New Year is also known as the Spring Festival and is a time of celebration and colourful festival events, with this year’s edition marking the start of The Year of the Snake.

With Chinese New Year almost upon us, we decided to ask our readers about their favourite Chinese takeaways so we could get the inside track on where the top hidden gems, legendary local spots, and standout dim sum diners were in Preston, Chorley, and South Ribble.

Here’s a list of the places they nominated...

Chiu Kwan by Mr Lam | 380 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2DS

Beijing | 11 Chapel Brow, Leyland PR25 3NH

Mays | 18 Runshaw Ln, La, Euxton, Chorley PR7 6AU

Marvel | 64 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ