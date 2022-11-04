Published annually by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the guide helps beer lovers take a comprehensive look at the local beer scene by detailing the best pubs and keeping track of brewery numbers.

CAMRA national chairman Nik Antona said: “The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry.

"We believe information gleaned from the guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.

“Whilst we experienced a boom in the brewing industry over recent years, it’s clear that the effects of Covid-19 and subsequent cost of living and cost of goods crisis has been keenly felt.

"I’d encourage everyone to use this guide to seek out the very best examples of pub excellence and support these locals by visiting them.”

Discover all of the pubs listed, as well as more information about your local beer scene, with CAMRA's new Good Beer Guide app or you can order your copy here.

11 pubs from the Borough of Chorley and five from South Ribble featured in the guide, take a look at the 16 in total below:

Golden Tap Ale House 1 Chapel Brow, PR25 3NH. (01772) 431859. 6 changing beers (sourced nationally)

Market Ale House 33 Hough Lane, PR25 2SB. (01772) 623363. 6 changing beers (sourced nationally)

Tap & Vine 69 Liverpool Road, PR1 9XD. (01772) 751116. 4 changing beers (sourced locally)