The 10 best burger joints in Preston to try on National Burger Day

We asked our readers to recommend where in the Preston and surrounding areas does the best burger, and you didn’t let us down.
Hundreds of people commented, with some eateries being named time and time again as clear favourites.
Click below for more details on some of the best-rated burger bars in the area...
1. IceBurg's classic burger
2. Tipsy Chef: Jay Oates at The Tipsy Chef, Preston Market. This eatery has recently got a sister site in Lancaster Road where the former Taco & Tequila used to be, to cope with its huge customer demand.
3. All Hopes No Promises: A Preston classic and one of the most beloved burger joints in the city
4. Ohannes: Part of a national chain, Ohannes Burger scores highly with readers and on Google Reviews, with a score of 4.7 out of 5.
