Subway in Fulwood confirms reopening date after being closed for two years
A Subway branch in Fulwood is reopening next month after being closed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The store at Eastway Hub retail park, next to the M55 and Broughton roundabout, has been closed since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.
But the franchisee, who also runs the Subway at nearby Fulwood Central, has confirmed the store will reopen on Monday, April 4.
Neil Denny, managing director at Fast and Fresh, said the branch – which opened in summer 2019 – has been closed due to staffing issues caused by the pandemic.
The Subway was expected to provide 15 jobs when it first opened, but had to close just seven months later when the UK entered nation-wide lockdown. It has not reopened since.
But new staff have been hired and the team is undergoing training at the Subway store at Fulwood Central, just 1 mile away.