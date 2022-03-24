Here's how you can win a three-course meal for two, every month, for one year at new Preston restaurant

Owner Mark O’Rourke is offering food lovers a chance to win a three-course meal for two, every month, for one year at the restaurant they have named. Five runners-up will each receive a £100 voucher to use at the venue, which will open in May in the Miller Arcade and will serve casual British dishes.

Mark said: “I wanted to give people a chance to get involved in naming the restaurant because it’s in a much-admired, historic building and it deserves a name that means something to the people of Lancashire. It is good to see new eateries popping up again in the Miller Arcade and we’re thrilled to be part of this stylish dining location.

“The new restaurant will be a casual British restaurant, serving locally sourced, seasonal produce, and the menu will change often to reflect this. There will also be a modern cocktail list and wine pairing options - something for everyone to enjoy.”

He added: “I’m really looking forward to seeing all the creative suggestions that people send in and to welcoming the winner as our special guest, over the next year.”

This free competition will close on Wednesday, April 6, with the name of the restaurant being announced on Tuesday, April 19.

To enter, simply suggest a name for the new venue and provide 150 words explaining why your suggestion is most fitting and appropriate.