Preston's Spud Brothers to dish out 100 free meals in Christmas giveaway at CPC Farnell in Fulwood
Jacob and Harley Nelson are back in Lancashire after taking their baked potato craze to the capital, where they opened their first restaurant in London’s West End this week.
And the Spud Bros are eager to give something back to their hungry hometown fans this Christmas.
From 11am (Wednesday, December 4), they will be ladling out some tasty holiday cheer with a festive giveaway of their famous baked potatoes at CPC Farnell in Faraday Drive on Fulwood business park (PR2 9PP).
The electronics supplier will host the Spud Bros’ hot potato tram in the car park outside its office, and everyone is invited to grab a bite - with free spuds for the first 100 customers.
There will also be a chance to win an iPad, a TV and other electronics items.
In a post on Facebook, Jacob and Harley said: “Don’t miss out – come down, enjoy a delicious spud, and get in the festive spirit with us! See you there, and let’s make this Christmas extra special!”