Smokies Grill Hut, which operates from a catering van on the Black Bull car park, made the announcement earlier this week on its Facebook site.

It said: “We regret to inform you that Smokies will be temporarily closing its doors due to unforeseen circumstances.

Smokies has been operating from a van on the car park of the Black Bull pub in Longton

"While we understand the inconvenience this may cause, please know that this decision was not made lightly. Our team is working diligently to address the situation and ensure a swift resolution.

"We apologize for any disruptions this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this challenging time.

"We will provide updates as soon as we have more information on when we can reopen and continue serving you. Your continued support means the world to us, and we look forward to welcoming you back to Smokies as soon as possible.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Improvements and refinements

On their website, owners added: “During this hiatus, our dedicated team will be diligently working to make necessary improvements, refine our menu offerings, and create an even better dining experience for you to enjoy in the near future.”

Messages of support

Dozens of messages of support for staff have been posted, with stating Smokies make the best burgers in the area.

It’s known for it’s ‘filthy’ burgers and fries, and has been a village staple since lockdown days.