It’s National Burger Day, and what better excuse for a treat.
We asked our readers to recommend where in the Preston and surrounding areas does the best burger, and you didn’t let us down.
Hundreds of people commented, with some eateries being named time and time again as clear favourites.
Click below for more details on some of the best-rated burger bars in the area.
1. Tipsy Chef, Preston Market.
Jay Oates at The Tipsy Chef, Preston Market.
This eatery has recently got a sister site in Lancaster Road where the former Taco & Tequila used to be, to cope with its huge customer demand. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Ohannes Burger at 83a Fishergate, Preston
Part of a national chain, Ohannes Burger scores highly with readers and on Google Reviews, with a score of 4.7 out of 5. Photo: Google Maps
3. Smashed Preston, Miller Arcade, Preston
Smashed Preston is an American neon-themed bar and restaurant specialising in USA-style burgers made fresh.
It also boasts a console room for those that want entertainment just a step away before or after eating and offers a range of locally-brewed craft beers on draught. Photo: Google
4. Dario's, Station Road, Bamber Bridge
Dario's is a long-established takeaway in Bamber Bridge and rates highly with readers.
Mathew Bickerton said: "Darios, Bamber Bridge, it's a taste sensation. The most authentic place you can find." Photo: Google