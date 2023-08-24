News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Former lovers guilty of gun and acid attack murder of Liam Smith
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

National Burger Day: Here's 8 places readers recommend as the best burger restaurants in and around Preston

It’s National Burger Day, and what better excuse for a treat.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST

We asked our readers to recommend where in the Preston and surrounding areas does the best burger, and you didn’t let us down.

Hundreds of people commented, with some eateries being named time and time again as clear favourites.

Here’s a Preston restaurant where everything on the menu is less than 500 calories

Click below for more details on some of the best-rated burger bars in the area.

Jay Oates at The Tipsy Chef, Preston Market. This eatery has recently got a sister site in Lancaster Road where the former Taco & Tequila used to be, to cope with its huge customer demand.

1. Tipsy Chef, Preston Market.

Jay Oates at The Tipsy Chef, Preston Market. This eatery has recently got a sister site in Lancaster Road where the former Taco & Tequila used to be, to cope with its huge customer demand. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Part of a national chain, Ohannes Burger scores highly with readers and on Google Reviews, with a score of 4.7 out of 5.

2. Ohannes Burger at 83a Fishergate, Preston

Part of a national chain, Ohannes Burger scores highly with readers and on Google Reviews, with a score of 4.7 out of 5. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Smashed Preston is an American neon-themed bar and restaurant specialising in USA-style burgers made fresh. It also boasts a console room for those that want entertainment just a step away before or after eating and offers a range of locally-brewed craft beers on draught.

3. Smashed Preston, Miller Arcade, Preston

Smashed Preston is an American neon-themed bar and restaurant specialising in USA-style burgers made fresh. It also boasts a console room for those that want entertainment just a step away before or after eating and offers a range of locally-brewed craft beers on draught. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Dario's is a long-established takeaway in Bamber Bridge and rates highly with readers. Mathew Bickerton said: "Darios, Bamber Bridge, it's a taste sensation. The most authentic place you can find."

4. Dario's, Station Road, Bamber Bridge

Dario's is a long-established takeaway in Bamber Bridge and rates highly with readers. Mathew Bickerton said: "Darios, Bamber Bridge, it's a taste sensation. The most authentic place you can find." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Preston