Shock as popular Italian restaurant in Clitheroe to close next month

The popular restaurant in Moor Lane is set to close next month. Photo: Ruby Magee

Located in Moor Lane, the much-loved restaurant and bar opened its doors to the public in 2009 and over the years has served a wonderful combination of both modern and classic Italian dishes in beautiful surroundings.

Earlier this week it was confirmed the restaurant's last day of trading will be on September 5th.

Individual Restaurants, the company which runs Piccolino and other popular eateries such as Opera Grill and Bank brands, was acquired by Iceland supermarkets owner Sir Malcolm Walker at the end of 2020.

Now, Individual Restaurants Company has announced it is to close four sites within its 28-strong restaurant estate. The establishments on the closure list are in Clitheroe, York, Manchester and Cheshire.

The move will see the loss of 140 jobs with the business entering a period of consultation at each of the referenced restaurants.

Karen Forrester, Executive Chairperson of Individual Restaurants Company, commented: “The closure of these sites is part of a long-term investment and development plan for the future of Individual Restaurants. Our main priority is to keep our people within our Individual Restaurants family by offering opportunities to relocate to other Individual Restaurants’ locations, we will be supporting them throughout this process.”

Piccolino in Clitheroe opened its doors to diners more than a decade ago. The Grade-II listed building underwent a £1.2m, makeover, which saw it transformed into a 200-seat Italian restaurant.

People have reacted with sadness on Social Media, saying they are 'gutted' at the news.

One person wrote on Facebook: "This is such sad news. We have been eating there as a family for nine years." While another wrote: "Why is it closing? It's a popular place. We will miss the amazing food. Absolutely gutted."