Revealed: The best and worst places in the North West for food hygiene ratings as region claims sixth spot in the national rankings and local town TOPS nationwide rankings

The towns and cities across the North West that score highest and lowest for their food hygiene ratings have been revealed, thanks to a report from online training provider High Speed Training, marking 15 years since the introduction of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme.

Southport , ranked 1st in the North West, has a rating of 4.95, also placed top of national rankings.

Bolton, ranked 17th in the region, has the lowest rating of 4.08. The change in rating from 2024 was a decrease of 0.06.

Blackburn, which is now ranked 8th in the region, had the biggest improvement in ranking, moving up 4 positions from its 2024 rank of 12th.

Warrington, ranked 15th, had the biggest drop in ranking, moving down 9 positions from its 2024 rank of 6th.

Ranked 16th in the North West, Wigan had the biggest improvement in average rating with an increase of 0.17. Its average rating in 2024 was 3.92.

Bury (ranked 9th) and Warrington (ranked 15th) shared the biggest decrease in average rating, with a drop of 0.16. Their average ratings in 2024 were 4.56 and 4.46 respectively.

Across the region, there were 27,486 premises analysed. This is an increase of 316 from 2024.

24.5% of takeaways and sandwich shops in the North West scored a 0, 1, 2, or 3.

Across the region, 71 premises scored a 0 and 520 premises scored a 1.

The total number of premises scoring a 0, 1, 2, or 3 was 3,782.

86.2% of all premises in the North West scored a 4 or a 5.

88.3% of restaurants, cafes, and canteens in the region scored a 4 or a 5.

Overall region change: 2025: 4.48 - 2024: 4.46

Overall region change: 2025: 4.48 - 2024: 4.46

Infographics download

The report, which analysed Food Standards Agency (FSA) data for over 240,000 food businesses across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, found that in the North West, the average food hygiene rating across all food establishments was 4.48 from 27,486 premises, which places the region 6th in the national rankings.

A similar report run in 2024 by High Speed Training calculated the North West’s score at 4.46, at 7th in the regional rankings, showing that food hygiene standards have improved across the region.

The top spot in the region went to Southport, with an impressive average score of 4.95 from 384 premises, placing them top in the national rankings for towns and cities. Southport also claimed first in the national rankings in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The lowest rated town/city in the region was Bolton, with an average score of 4.08. The biggest decrease in average rating was shared by Bury and Warrington, who both saw their ratings drop by 0.16.

The biggest improver in the region was Wigan, who increased their rating by an impressive 0.17 from 2024, placing them 16th in the region.

The big regional derby between Manchester and Liverpool was won by Manchester, placing 10th with a score of 4.36, with Liverpool sitting and 14th with a score of 4.31.

In terms of ranking, Blackburn was the biggest improver, climbing 4 places from 12th in 2024 to 8th.

High Speed Training’s report also found that 24.5% of takeaways across the region scored 3 or below for their food hygiene rating, and that 86.2% of premises scored a 4 or a 5, including 88.3% of restaurants and cafes. The report also found that 71 premises across the region scored a zero, and 520 scored a one on their food hygiene rating.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme (FHRS) is a partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that was launched in 2010. It replaced a number of regional schemes, with the aim of providing hygiene information clearly and more effectively across the UK. Following regular inspections, ratings are devised based on the standard of food handling hygiene, the physical condition of the premises and facilities and food safety management practices.

These ratings are then made available on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website and are usually visible from outside of the premises, often presented in a window near the entrance. In Wales and Northern Ireland, it is compulsory for businesses to display their food hygiene rating. However, in England it is currently just considered best practice.

Paul Turner CEnvH, MCIEH, an Environmental Health Officer for North Yorkshire Council, said: “Since its inception 15 years ago, the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme has played a pivotal role in improving standards across the UK. It has been incredibly successful in allowing local authorities and EHOs to effectively engage with both businesses and consumers to communicate important messages around food hygiene and safety.

“Prior to the launch, a number of regional ‘Scores on the Doors’ schemes existed that, though they were effective, didn’t easily allow for national comparison and benchmarking. A national standard means greater consistency for businesses and provides the public easy access to this vital information.

“However, we would welcome some updates to the FHRS to make it more suitable for the current landscape, which relies heavily on food delivery apps and aggregators. We would like to see this information displayed more prominently across these apps, perhaps with a traffic light system for easy identification.

“We are also always pushing to make the display of food hygiene ratings in England mandatory, as it is in Wales and Northern Ireland, to ensure that consumers have all the information they need to make informed choices about where to spend their hard-earned money.”

Dr Richard Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at High Speed Training comments: “Food safety and robust hygiene practices should be of paramount importance to food businesses, and to the customers who use them. 15 years have passed since the launch of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme, and its place in the industry is as vital as ever. These ratings are a direct reflection of how safely and hygienically that establishment operates, and we urge businesses and customers to take them seriously.

“For businesses that perform well, a high rating is a real selling point. However, establishments with a low hygiene rating can be extremely off-putting for customers, which ultimately have a significant impact on reputation and profitability.”

“Our report shows that, on average, standards remain high across the UK, and have improved from 2024. This commitment to correct food hygiene training for staff, alongside robust food management procedures and everyday good practices are crucial to keep performing at high standards.

“We would also urge customers to check the food hygiene ratings of establishments they wish to dine at, so that an informed call as to whether you eat there can be made.”

To view the report in full, and to see how your area compares to others, please visit www.highspeedtraining.co.uk/hub/food-hygiene-ratings-report.