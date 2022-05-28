Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Greene King Local pubs are slashing pints to 6p - here’s how to get one in and around Preston

Greene King pubs are kicking off Jubilee Week with a special offer on Monday, May 30.

By Adam Lord
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 3:18 pm

The pub chain will charge just 6p per pint - the same price they cost at the Queen’s coronation back in 1952.

In order to secure one of the low-cost pints, punters should head to the bar and say the code word - ‘1952’.

The deal will last for one day only, and customers will only be permitted to claim one low-cost pint in each pub.

Cheers to a cheap pint!

Participating pubs in and around Preston include:

Guild: 99 Fylde Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 2XQ

Fleece Inn: 39 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, PR1 9XD

Lane Ends: 442 Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 1HX

Yarrow Bridge: Bolton Road, Chorley, PR7 4AB

