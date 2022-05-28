The pub chain will charge just 6p per pint - the same price they cost at the Queen’s coronation back in 1952.
In order to secure one of the low-cost pints, punters should head to the bar and say the code word - ‘1952’.
The deal will last for one day only, and customers will only be permitted to claim one low-cost pint in each pub.
Participating pubs in and around Preston include:
Guild: 99 Fylde Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 2XQ
Fleece Inn: 39 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, PR1 9XD
Lane Ends: 442 Blackpool Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, PR2 1HX
Yarrow Bridge: Bolton Road, Chorley, PR7 4AB
To find out if your local Greene King pub is participating in the celebrations click HERE