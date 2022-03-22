These are 10 of the best beer gardens in Preston according to Post readers

As the sun starts to make an appearance this time of year, the temptation to bask in a local beer garden gets stronger.

With the weather already seeing signs of improvement, yesterday, the Post asked its readers where the best beer gardens in Preston were.

Although many joked that their own garden suited them fine, from the other suggestions we received, we’ve collated some of the ten most popular.

Take a look below:

1. The Grapes Inn, Goosnargh Church Lane, Goosnargh. A former coaching inn dating back to the 18th Century, the pub says it "stands proudly and pivotal in this pretty village." Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. The Continental, Preston. S Meadow Ln, Preston. Describes itself as offering "quality food, drink & culture on Preston's riverside." Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3. The Moorbrook, Preston 370 North Road, Preston. The pub says it is "the home of the authentic wood fired pizza" and hasPreston's largest selection of draught cask and keg beers. Photo: Neil Cross Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4. The Hospital Inn, Bamber Bridge. 331 Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge. A traditional pub, with a beer garden, which has been serving Bamber Bridge for over 200 years. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales