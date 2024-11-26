Preston's top 21 chicken shops ranked best to worst based on your Google reviews

Originally, fried chicken chains like KFC brought the concept to mainstream attention, but smaller, independent chicken shops have since flourished, particularly in urban areas. These shops, often family-owned, offer affordable, quick, and flavourful meals, becoming local staples in many communities.

The appeal of fried chicken lies in its versatility—served in various forms such as fried wings, chicken burgers, and wraps—often accompanied by fries and sides like coleslaw or beans. The emergence of diverse flavours, such as spicy coatings and seasoned batter, has further fuelled its popularity.

The rise of social media has also amplified its appeal, with influencers and food bloggers highlighting local hidden gems. Today, chicken shops continue to evolve, shaping an essential part of the UK's fast-food landscape, influenced by both traditional and modern culinary trends.

We’ve put together a list of the top-rated chicken shops in Preston based on your public Google reviews - see where your favourite place ranks...

Also, be sure not to miss:

1 . CHIXX | 15-17 Manchester Rd, Preston PR1 3YH | 5.0 (65) CHIXX | 15-17 Manchester Rd, Preston PR1 3YH | 5.0 (65) | Google Photo Sales

2 . Frangos Preston | 100 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED | 4.9 (85) Frangos Preston | 100 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED | 4.9 (85) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Scof | 98 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED | 4.9 (37) Scof | 98 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED | 4.9 (37) | Google Photo Sales