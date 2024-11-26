Preston's top 21 chicken shops ranked best to worst based on your Google reviews

Originally, fried chicken chains like KFC brought the concept to mainstream attention, but smaller, independent chicken shops have since flourished, particularly in urban areas. These shops, often family-owned, offer affordable, quick, and flavourful meals, becoming local staples in many communities.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The appeal of fried chicken lies in its versatility—served in various forms such as fried wings, chicken burgers, and wraps—often accompanied by fries and sides like coleslaw or beans. The emergence of diverse flavours, such as spicy coatings and seasoned batter, has further fuelled its popularity.
The rise of social media has also amplified its appeal, with influencers and food bloggers highlighting local hidden gems. Today, chicken shops continue to evolve, shaping an essential part of the UK's fast-food landscape, influenced by both traditional and modern culinary trends.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
We’ve put together a list of the top-rated chicken shops in Preston based on your public Google reviews - see where your favourite place ranks...
Also, be sure not to miss:
The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood
Lancashire town named UK's 2nd cosiest thanks to abundance of traditional British pubs with roaring open fires
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.