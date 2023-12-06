Plans for a new Chinese eatery and tea house in Preston have been revealed.

The news was unveiled after Mei Zhang applied to Preston City Council for permission to install three new fascia signs at 8 Victoria Buildings in Fishergate.

The signs would be above store entrance and windows and would be made from stainless steel coloured green and white, and would be internally illuminated with an LED box.

An idea of how the signs could look, according to a report submitted to Preston City Council.

The name of the shop is to be Chun Cha.

The building has previously been used as an estate agents office.

What is Chun Cha?

No information has been presented on Chun Cha, other than what the proposed signs reveal.

They say the venue will offer milk tea, Chinese tea, dumplings, dim sum, noodles and bao buns.

Preston’s Chinese population

UCLan has partnerships with seven universities in China and has thousands of Chinese students based in Lancashire.