News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston to get a new Chinese restaurant and tea house - first glimpse of what it will look like

Plans for a new Chinese eatery and tea house in Preston have been revealed.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:46 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The news was unveiled after Mei Zhang applied to Preston City Council for permission to install three new fascia signs at 8 Victoria Buildings in Fishergate.

The signs would be above store entrance and windows and would be made from stainless steel coloured green and white, and would be internally illuminated with an LED box.

Here’s some of the best places in Preston for a Chinese takeaway

An idea of how the signs could look, according to a report submitted to Preston City Council.An idea of how the signs could look, according to a report submitted to Preston City Council.
An idea of how the signs could look, according to a report submitted to Preston City Council.
Most Popular

The name of the shop is to be Chun Cha.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The building has previously been used as an estate agents office.

What is Chun Cha?

No information has been presented on Chun Cha, other than what the proposed signs reveal.

They say the venue will offer milk tea, Chinese tea, dumplings, dim sum, noodles and bao buns.

Preston’s Chinese population

UCLan has partnerships with seven universities in China and has thousands of Chinese students based in Lancashire.

Several city centre buildings are owned by Chinese investors and every year a city celebration of Chinese New Year is held.

Related topics:PrestonPreston City CouncilChina