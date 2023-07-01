News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

The 23 best places for Chinese takeaway in Preston and South Ribble according to you

Nothing beats a Chinese takeaway.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 14:13 BST

And, when you’re in the mood for a Chinese, nothing else will do. Thankfully, we’ve compiled a list of the 23 best places to get a Chinese takeaway in Preston and South Ribble, with every single restaurant having been recommended by our readers. So take a look…

Also, be sure not to miss…

The 13 best places to get a kebab in Preston according to you

Blue Sky - 4 Floyd Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 6AU

1. Best places to get a Chinese takeaway in Preston and South Ribble

Blue Sky - 4 Floyd Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 6AU Photo: Blue Sky

Photo Sales
Marvel - 64 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ

2. Best places to get a Chinese takeaway in Preston and South Ribble

Marvel - 64 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ Photo: Marvel

Photo Sales
Bamboo - 25 Plungington Rd, Preston PR1 7EP

3. Best places to get a Chinese takeaway in Preston and South Ribble

Bamboo - 25 Plungington Rd, Preston PR1 7EP Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Beijing - 11 Chapel Brow, Leyland PR25 3NH

4. Best places to get a Chinese takeaway in Preston and South Ribble

Beijing - 11 Chapel Brow, Leyland PR25 3NH Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:PrestonSouth Ribble