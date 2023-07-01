The 23 best places for Chinese takeaway in Preston and South Ribble according to you
Nothing beats a Chinese takeaway.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 14:13 BST
And, when you’re in the mood for a Chinese, nothing else will do. Thankfully, we’ve compiled a list of the 23 best places to get a Chinese takeaway in Preston and South Ribble, with every single restaurant having been recommended by our readers. So take a look…
