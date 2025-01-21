Preston restaurant nominated in prestigious British Kebab Awards 2025

Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:09 BST
A popular Preston restaurant has been nominated in the prestigious British Kebab Awards 2025.

Described as ‘our chance to recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation’, the British Kebab Awards (BKA) are a celebration of not only one of the most popular modern cuisines in the country, but also the flourishing local takeaway and restaurant sector.

And this year, the Preston restaurant Greekouzina has been nominated in the ‘Best Greek restaurant and/or takeaway’ category. Famous across the city for its sumptuous food, creamy tzatziki, and - most importantly - delicious kebabs, Greekouzina has established itself as one of Preston’s go-to spots.

The couple say their food, and their family themselves, received a warm welcome in Preston.The couple say their food, and their family themselves, received a warm welcome in Preston.
Enabling food fans across the UK to trumpet the qualities of their favoured neighbourhood kebab houses and vote to hopefully see their top spots crowned in the grand awards ceremony later this year, the BKA is a true celebration of an industry which is ‘the beating heart of our high streets.’

The kebab industry in the UK is worth over £2.2 billion to the economy and has been an integral part of modern culture for decades, with the cuisine having undergone a transformation in the collective eyes of the nation from unhealthy late-night post-binge snack to tasty, variegated, and flavoursome food.

“As a nation we’re proud of our locals; we love to think our town lays claim to the best kebab,” read a statement on the BKA website. “This is how much Britain loves Kebab takeaway and restaurants. This is how proud we are that they’re part of the fabric of our diverse communities.

“We’re rewarding the dedication of local kebab takeaway and restaurant owners across the country, recognising their contribution to our economy on a truly national scale,” it continued. “We’re saying thank you to the unsung heroes, the hardworking people behind the great little kebab takeaway and restaurant places.

“What’s more, we are giving people the chance to say definitively that they have the best kebab restaurant.”

