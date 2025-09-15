Preston pub is Pub of the Season

A Preston pub is celebrating being awarded the honour of Autumn Pub of the Season by the Central Lancashire branch of CAMRA.

The Winckley Street Ale House, formerly known as The Otter’s Pocket, is owned and run by Jonny Yates. Jonny joined as a member of staff just one week before the first COVID lockdown in June 2020. Unfortunate timing! In 2022 Jonny, by then Bar Manager, bought the pub believing that there was huge potential to develop the business with the added bonus that it was located on ‘the nicest street in Preston’. Internal building work and renovations followed and the Ale House reopened in December 2022 as a beer emporium that sells home cooked food.

The four changing cask ales are always well kept and interesting and as a result the pub quickly found itself in the Good Beer Guide. Jonny recognises that there are other excellent pubs selling fine cask ales in Preston so tries to sell beers that others don’t.

The range and variety of beers sold is best demonstrated by the fact that since opening Jonny has stocked 520 cask beers, 480 keg beers and 340 different cans and bottles!

Al fresco at the Winckley Street Ale House

Unlike other direct competition in Preston, the pub also sell food which is almost all home made and well regarded by customers. Online reviews praise the home made pies in particular as ‘delicious’ and fantastic’

On behalf of CAMRA Adrian Smith, Branch Chairman, commented; ‘Over the last 3 years Jonny has developed the Winckley Street Ale House into an outstanding pub. Because of the variety and quality of his beer no ale trail around Preston would be complete without a visit here. It is a deserving winner of our award as Autumn Pub of the Season’

A delighted Jonny Yates said, ‘It is good to have this recognition from CAMRA of all the hard work that has gone into the business. Special thanks go to my staff, particularly Luis and Simon.’